The Union City girls tennis team was presented their District Championship trophy during ceremonies at the tennis courts on Friday.

Members of the championship team on hand to accept the trophy was (l-r) Madison Adams, Emily Fields, Gracyn Callicott, Annie Grace Wade, Erin Gill, Shelby Bondurant, Mimi Jenkins, Molly Kizer and Madeline Underwood. Also on the team, but not present, is Kate Schlager and Allie Tucker.