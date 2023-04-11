April 11, 2023
Union City Tennis Wins Matches Against Obion County Central

Union City claimed win in both girls and boys tennis against Obiion County Central on Monday. (photos: Mike Hutchens – School Communications Director)

Union City’s girls’ tennis team avenged an earlier loss to Obion Central with a convincing 6-1 victory over the Lady Rebels on Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the match win was the third straight for the Tornado girls, evening their seasonal mark at 4-4.

The victory also moved Union City into a first-place tie with Obion County Central in the district standings.

The Lady Twisters, dropped a close 4-3 decision to Central two weeks ago, but won four of five singles matches and both doubles matches in Monday’s rematch.

Shelby Bondurant and Molly Kizer dominated with 8-2 triumphs at the top two singles spots, then teamed for another solid 8-2 victory in doubles play.

Davy Frankum returned to the lineup after missing several matches due to injury and won 8-3 at the No. 3 singles spot before then teaming with twin-sister Dani to win at the No. 2 doubles level.

The Union City boys were also triumphant, completing a season sweep of the Rebels with a 5-2 win.

Charleton Wisener and Bryce White were winners in singles and doubles to key the Tornado victory.

Landon McAdams also picked up a critical 8-4 singles win for Union City, who are now 3-4 on the season.

