Union City Tennis,Track and Field at TSSAA Spring Fling on Tuesday

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will begin track and field events, and tennis today at the TSSAA Spring Fling.

This morning in track and field at Dean Hayes Stadium:

9:00:

Katana Bonds – Long Jump

Kelon Roberson – Shot Put

Keaton Brown – Shot Put

10:30:

Kolby Craig – Long Jump

Debrionna Jones – Shot Put

12:00:

Keaton Brown – Discus

Katana Bonds – Triple Jump

1:30:

Debrionna Jones – Discus

Running Events at 4:00:

Kameron Shade – 100 Meters and 200 Meters

Ada Rogers – 300 Hurdles

Kameron Shade, Malaki Brooks, Andre Small and Adrian Crawford 4×400 Relays

Tennis:

1:00: Class 1A Team Semi-finals:

Union City will face University School-Johnson City