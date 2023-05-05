Union City the Site of National Day of Prayer Event

About 50 people came out for the National Day of Prayer event in Union City on Thursday.

The Obion County Ministerial Association organized the annual event, which was held at City Hall.

Following the presentation of the flags and Pledge of Allegiance, invited guests were called to pray for the community needs of churches, families, schools, military, government, law enforcement/first responders and benevolence ministries.

Delivering the prayer was Jacob Cross, Julie Huggins, Bro. Tony Keeton, Lou Gushard, Darrell Turner, Lara Ibarra-Hernandez, Bro. Ron Gray and Bro. Steve Carr.

Photos from the National Day of Prayer event in Union City have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.