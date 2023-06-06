Union City Third Graders Treated to End of Year Trip to Reelfoot Lake

Union City Elementary School third graders got an up-close look at an area treasure on a recent end-of-school-year field trip.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students visited the Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center, where multiple summer interns and rangers led tours of the park’s many informative features and attractions.

A pontoon boat ride during the visit, which interns talked about how a multitude of earthquakes created Reelfoot Lake, pointed out to students the various types of birds and their nests, including osprey, egrets, and wood ducks.

Classes and teachers observed several creatures, among those birds of prey, such as eagles, hawks, and owls. Students witnessed different types of snakes and various snake skins they could touch and handle.

The final rotation was the boardwalk, where a number of snakes and turtles were sighted. After leaving the visitors center, they transitioned to Keystone Park, where students went on a hike, while completing a nature scavenger hunt. They finished the trip by watercolor painting with water straight from Reelfoot Lake.

“The students had a blast!” UCES third-grade teacher Randi Lynn Moore said. “Being on a boat and experiencing Reelfoot Lake was a first for many of these students. Having such a great resource so close to us is such a blessing.

“It was a great field trip that wrapped up many of the things Mrs. (Julie) Morgan and I had taught in science throughout the year. In third-grade science, we discuss fast and slow land changes, food chains (including prey and predators), adaptations that various living things have (such as camouflage, claws, beaks, plant roots, and leaves, etc.), and the different types of land forms found on earth.”