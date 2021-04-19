Union City to Add New Middle School Classrooms

Union City school board members have approved a plan to construct eight new classrooms at the Middle School.

Board members accepted a bid from Allen Searcy Builder Contractor Incorporated of Union City for construction management services.

The bid was for $12,031 a month for a 10-month duration, with a total of $120,310 for the General Conditions Cost.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy explained the expansion project.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy also said several factors led to the decision to add on to the school.(AUDIO)

Union City school board members voted unanimously on the project.