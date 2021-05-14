Union City to Advance to Tennis Sectionals

The Union City High School girls tennis team won the region 7 team tennis championship by defeating the Halls Tigers yesterday in Halls. Union City now moves on to the TSSAA Division 1 Small Class Sectionals. Union City is just 1 of 8 teams in the Small Class Division remaining in the state.

Union City will now host Madison Academic of Jackson next Wednesday, May 19th in Union City at the Middle School Courts. A match start time will be announced soon. The winner will advance to the Final 4 Small Class Division 1 tournament during the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro the week of May 25th-28th.