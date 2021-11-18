Union City to End Housing Program on Surplus Property

City Council members in Union City have voted to end a program intended to build houses on city owned properties.

Councilman Jim Rippy initiated the “Affordable Housing Program”, which would allow local contractors the opportunity to build homes on vacant land.

At this weeks council meeting, Rippy explained the initial plan to help those needing a home.(AUDIO)

Due to the costs of materials, Rippy said City Manager Kathy Dillon recommended going back to taking bids on the properties.(AUDIO)

Council members Randy Barnes and Jim Douglas agreed with moving the lots as soon as possible.

Board members voted unanimously to end the contractor program, and to seek individual bids for the properties.