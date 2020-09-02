Union City High School football has filled its September 11th open date with a home game against Fulton County.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said kickoff for the game against the Pilots will take place at 7:00 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Tornadoes had a void on their schedule, after South Fulton had asked out of a scheduled game to play a Region 7-A contest against Greenfield on September 11th.

That game, originally slated for this week, was postponed due to the effects of COVID-19, which has shut the Red Devil program down for 14 days.

The Union City contest will be the season opener for the Pilots, after the state of Kentucky pushed back the beginning of its fall sports season to September 11th due to the pandemic.

Fulton County was scheduled to play at Webster County in its first game, but pulled out of that contest to play at War Memorial Stadium.