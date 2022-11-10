Union City to Face Westview in Round 2 of Football Playoffs

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will travel to Martin on Friday night for Round 2 of the TSSAA Class-2A football playoffs.

Union City and Westview both come into the game with records of (9-2).

In their regular season meeting on September 30th, the Chargers erupted for 20 fourth quarter points to beat the Golden Tornadoes, 47-20.

Coach Nick Markle said his team is prepared for the second meeting with the Chargers, an opportunity to advance in the playoffs.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Union City at Westview game, at Hardy Graham Stadium, will begin at 7:00.

Broadcast can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.