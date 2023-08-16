Union City to Host Ensworth for Opening Night Football
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their football season on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to the field, after posting a (10-3) record and Class-2A quarterfinal playoff berth last season.
After many hours of preseason practices, which included two scrimmages and a jamboree appearance, coach Markle said he feels his group is ready for the regular season.(AUDIO)
Coach Markle said Friday night’s game against Ensworth will be a big test for the Tornadoes.(AUDIO)
Kickoff for the Tigers and Golden Tornadoes game will begin at 7:00, and can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, the home of Union City Sports.