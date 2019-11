The Union City Golden Tornadoes will begin Class-2A playoffs Friday night by hosting Memphis Douglas.

The (6-4) Tornadoes will take on a (6-4) Douglas team that has won their last five games.

Coach Darren Bowling said facing the Red Devils will be a tough challenge at War Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff for the Union City-Memphis Douglas game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.