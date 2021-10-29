Union City to Host Merchants Trick-or-Treating and Tyson Foods Community Meal

Downtown Union City will be the site of a pre-Halloween event today, with a community meal also being served.

The downtown merchants will hold their annual trick or treating for area kids from 3:00 until 5:00.

Union City police will have the First Street area blocked from traffic, with children urged to wear their costumes when collecting candy.

Tyson Foods of Union City will also hold a Community Meal in the downtown area starting at 4:00.

Company officials will serve the meals at the Farmers Market, located next to the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Office.

In case of rain, the community meal will be held at the First Baptist Church Life Center, located on Church Street.