Union City to Host National Day of Prayer Event for Community on Thursday

Thursday is the annual National Day of Prayer.

In 1952, the United States Congress approved and received the signature of President Harry Truman to establish the annual event.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed law making National Day of Prayer the first Thursday in May.

Locally, the Obion County Ministerial Association is holding a National Day of Prayer gathering at City Hall in Union City.

The event will take place from noon until 1:00, and is open to the public.