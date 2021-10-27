Union City to Host “Run the Rails” On Saturday

Individuals from at least six states will converge to Union City on Saturday, to compete and help raise funds for a downtown project.

The first annual “Run the Rails” will turn several Union City streets into a running course for multiple competitions.

Organizer Charlene Burpo told Thunderbolt News about the event and interest it is drawing.(AUDIO)

The start and finish of “Run the Rails” will be based at Kiwanis Park, with the public encouraged to attend to visit food tucks, inflatables, children’s activities and a live band.

Organizer Brooke Simmons said the running competitions will begin on Saturday morning.(AUDIO)

Pre-registration will take place online until 7:00 on Thursday night, with registration the day of the race starting at 7:30 on Saturday morning.

More information can be obtained at runtherailrace.com.