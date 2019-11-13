Union City’s second round Class-2A state playoff football game against Fairley, will be played at Crump Stadium in Memphis on Friday night.

Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Bulldogs do not have a home field on their campus, and rotate their games at several fields managed by Shelby County.

Last year, the Golden Tornadoes and Fairley played a second-round game at Whitehaven, which was won by Union City, 35-28.

Crump Stadium does have artificial turf and is located at 306 South Bellevue Blvd.

Union City comes into the game with a (7-4) record, while Fairley is (9-2) and ranked seventh in the final Associated Press state rankings.

Kickoff is set for 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.