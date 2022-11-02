Union City to Play First Round Football Playoffs in Memphis

Union City will face Freedom Prep in Round 1 of the TSSAA football playoffs on Friday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the game will be played at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis, located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road.

Kickoff is set for 7:00.

Advance tickets will be sold by the GoFan digital ticket platform of gofan.co/tssaa for $8.00, or purchased at the gate for $10.00.

Both teams will enter the playoff game with (8-2) records.

Union City’s all-time playoff record is (52-26), while Freedom Prep makes its fourth ever postseason appearance.