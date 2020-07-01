Parents of Union City elementary school students will have less of a financial burden in preparing for the new year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, and the Elementary School PTO, are teaming up to give parents a huge hand with start-of-the-year school expenses.

With many families facing financial burdens due to COVID-19, Director Kennedy and the school support group have pledged to provide all school supplies, except for backpacks, to every elementary student.

Kennedy said school officials understand the hardships many families are facing, and it is hoped their supplies are one less thing to worry about.

Among the items to be provided to students will be pencils, markers, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, paper, notebooks and binders.

Also included on the list are several sanitizing and cleaning products, along with wipes and tissues.

The first day for traditional-style classes for the Union City School System is set for August 10th.