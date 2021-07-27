Union City to Return to School on August 9th

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy is preparing for a “return to normal” in all facets of the coming school year.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students will return to the classroom on August 9th, with teachers and staff to begin next week.

The start of school also includes traditional dress code regulations for teachers and students at all three school campuses, with Purple and Gold Spirit Fridays to still be observed.

All school supplies will be provided to students at Union City Elementary School and Middle School this year.

Free breakfast and lunch will also be available to every Union City student for the entire school year.

Registration for those who did not attend classes in the Union City System last year, can be any day before August 5th, with the exception of this Friday.

All Union City students will register at their respective school on August 5th.

Also with the start of the new school year, Director Kennedy said wearing masks will be optional for both students and staff.