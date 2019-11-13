The Union City School System is now ranked sixth in the state in average ACT scores for the 2018-19 year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said data released from the Tennessee Department of Education last week, placed Union City toward the top among 127 school districts.

Union City students had an average score of 22.8, which rose slightly from an average of 22.4 last year.

The school system scores are the highest among rural West Tennessee School Districts, and the only rural system to achieve a Top-10 ranking.

Reports show ninety-seven percent of Union City High School students took the ACT last year, with 61.3-percent scoring a 21 or better.

There are currently 12 high school students, which includes eight juniors and four seniors, who have scored a 30 or better on the test, with five more having a score of 29.