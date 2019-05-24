The Union City Golden Tornadoes will be participating in the TSSAA Spring Fling today in Murfreesboro with track and field events.

The Small Division State Championships will begin with the field events this morning at 9:00, with running events scheduled to start at 4:00.

This morning at 9:00, Kylie McCadney will take part in the girl’s triple jump, with Destiny Kenton in shot put and Taylan Tribble and Neil Brown in boy’s discus.

At 11:00, Mariah Johnson and Olivia Dysart will be in girl’s discus, with Justyn Johnson participating in shot put.

In running events this afternoon at 4:00, Matthew Parr, Bobby Chrisp, BJ Frankum and Ben Martinek will team up for the 4×800 meter relay.

The boy’s 1600 meter run will feature Matthew Parr, with the boy’s 3200 meter run including BJ Frankum and Cedrion Cook.

Union City will also be competing with Beyonca Shade in the girl’s 400 meter dash.