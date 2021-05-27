Union City Track and Field Coach Said Early Goal Achieved for Team

Union City High School track and field coach Wade Maddox said his goal for the team worked as planned.

In his first meeting with the group this year, coach Maddox said he set the date of Spring Fling for team members to excel.(AUDIO)

Coach Maddox said he was extremely proud of Taylan Tribble, in discus, and Kylie McCadney, in the 400-meter run, for capturing state titles on Tuesday.(AUDIO)

Maddox said many of the 23 student-athletes representing Union City at the State Tournament, set personal records during their events.

The coach said he was proud of the team efforts, and the memories they will carry through life.(AUDIO)