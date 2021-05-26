Union City Track and Field Team Posts Strong Results at State Meet

Most all Union City track and field performers turned in personal-best efforts in Tuesday’s TSSAA State Championships.

Union City Schools Communication Director Mike Hutchens said Neil Brown was fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot, while Matthew Parr finished fourth in the triple jump.

The 4×800 relay team of Matthew Parr, Ben Martinek, Cedrion Cook and BJ Framkum had a strong showing with a third-place effort.

Carter Bondurant came in seventh in the shot, while Martinek and Cook each finished seventh in the 800 and 3200, respectively.

On the girls’ side, freshman Bailey Wagoner finished fifth in the 3200.

Megan Burney was fifth in the discus, and Destiny Kenton finished sixth in the girls’ shot.

First-year head coach Wade Maddox, who was assisted by Josh Keown, was all smiles after the competition.

“We started in March, and my goal was not to worry about things early on, but to be peaking on May 25. I think we did that,” Maddox said. “The kids worked hard. They worked extra many times without being asked. I could not ask for a better group of kids as a first-year head coach.