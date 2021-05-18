Union City Track Team Qualifies 18 to Upcoming Spring Fling

A large Union City contingent of track and field members are headed to the state Spring Fling.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said an impressive group of Tornadoes qualified for next week’s state meet in either an individual category or as a member of a relay team.

During Monday’s West Sectional, both the Union City girls and boys placed second among a large field of 32 teams on both sides of the ledger.

“For us to finish runner-up in both girls and boys is just a monumental accomplishment”, said coach Wade Maddox. “From top to bottom, I’m thrilled with how we ran and threw. We competed and competed well against the best competition we’ve seen all spring. We were everything I’d hoped we would be.”

There were several first-place finishes for the Twisters on both sides and several school records set in the process.

Freshman Bailey Wagoner won both the 1600 and 3200, and senior Kyle McCadney led the pack in both the 400 and triple jump. Destiny Kenton continued her strong junior campaign by taking honors in the shot put.

The boys’ performance was headlined by senior Ben Martinek setting a school record (2:05.56) while winning the 800. Taylan Tribble did the same while taking first in the discus (164’4”).

The 4×800 relay team (Martinek, Matthew Parr, Cedrion Cook and BJ Frankum) crossed the finish line first, and Neil Brown won the shot.

Field events in next week’s state competition will begin at 8:30 on Tuesday morning, with the running events starting at 4:00.