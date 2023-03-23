Union City Track Teams Claim Home Meet on Wednesday

Union City’s girls’ and boys’ track squads were the best of a 10-school field in the Tornadoes’ first home meet of the spring Wednesday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ripley was the closest competitor to the Union City girls, while Dyer County placed second to the Twister boys.

Union City was particularly strong in the sprint events, a focus of the early season, according to head coach Wade Maddox.

“I was really happy with our sprinters… we’ve spent some extra time with those kids, and it showed up today,” he said. “We had some good results with our field event folks, too, and our young jumpers continue to improve.

“We have some work to do with our distance people, but that’s to be expected with the weather limiting us with what we’ve been able to do so far. I feel confident we’re going to come around in those areas.”

Nakyah Yarbrough had a big day for the Lady Tornadoes with a first-place finish in the 200 and second-place showings in both the 100 and 400. Jayla Turner won the 400 and was runner-up in the 200.

Katana Bonds claimed top honors in the long jump and won the triple jump by default. Ca’Lae Ervin was second in the long jump, with Ada Rogers (800) and Allysia Davis (high jump) recording second-place finishes.

Debrionna Jones had a strong showing in the field events, winning the discus and coming in second in the shot put.

For the Tornado boys, Kameron Shade shined by winning both the 100 and 200. Malaki Brooks took top honors in the 400, and Kolby Craig won the long jump.

Keaten Brown finished second in the shot put and the discus.