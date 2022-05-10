Union City Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Newbern Warrant

A traffic stop in Union City led to charges and an arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Police reports said 41 year old Shelly Renee Taylor, of Newbern, was stopped on West Reelfoot Avenue due to a registration light being out.

During the stop, reports said a grinder was seen in plain view, along with a small bag of marijuana.

The police report said while the officer destroyed the small amount of marijuana, he learned Ms. Taylor had an active arrest warrant in Newbern for theft of services.

Ms. Taylor was cited for failure to maintain financial responsibility, and was transported to the Obion County Jail due to the active warrant.