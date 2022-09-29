September 29, 2022
Union City Travels to Face Westview on Friday Night

Union City at Westview will be a battle of two school ranked in the Top-10 of the Associated Press Class-2A polls…

Union City will travel to Westview on Friday night for a matchup of teams ranked in the Top-10 in Class-A football.

The (6-0) Golden Tornadoes remain No.3 this week, while (4-2) Westview entered the Associated Press poll at No. 9 following four straight wins.

Union City coach Nick Markle said the Chargers are a good football. (AUDIO)

 

Coach Markle said he will be depending on his aggressive defense to keep the Chargers out of the end-zone. (AUDIO)

 

Kickoff of the Union City at Westview game will begin at 7:00 at Hardy Graham Stadium, with broadcast starting at 6:30 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” and Mix 101.3 WCMT.

Charles Choate

