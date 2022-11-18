Union City Travels to Huntingdon for Round 3 of Football Playoffs

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will try to earn a semi-final berth, with a road win tonight in Round 3 of the TSSAA football playoffs.

Standing in the way will be Huntingdon, who defeated Union City 27-20, at War Memorial Stadium on October 28th.

Both Union City and Huntingdon come into tonight’s game with records of (10-2).

Coach Nick Markle said to be successful, he needs the Tornadoes to play a sound fundamental game.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of the Union City at Huntingdon playoff game will start at 7:00, with broadcast on the Home of Union City Football, 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.