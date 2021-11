The Union City Golden Tornadoes will travel to Memphis tonight for Week 1 of the Class-2A high school football playoffs.

(7-3) Union City will play (8-2) Fairley at J.P. Freeman Field, with kickoff at 7:00.

Golden Tornadoes head coach Nick Markle said the Bulldogs are a team with much speed.

Broadcast of the Union City at Fairley game can be heard at 6:30 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, the home of Union City Golden Tornadoes football.