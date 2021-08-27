Union City Travels to USJ for Week 2 Football

Union City will be on the road for Week 2 of high school football, when they travel to face USJ.

The Golden Tornadoes are (1-0) after their home opening win over Lake County 30-24.

USJ lost their opener at Goodpasture 29-28.

Union City coach Nick Markle said his team will face a tough challenge, when they take on the Bruins tonight in Jackson.(AUDIO)

USJ won their meeting against Union City last season 35-3.

Broadcast of tonight’s game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.