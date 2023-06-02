Union City Update on New Hotel, New Tenants at County Market Place

The opening of a new hotel, and work on two new retail stores, means economic growth and new jobs for Union City.

Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News about the status of a new lodging facility on West Reelfoot Avenue.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said additional shopping opportunities are not far away, with new tenants coming to the County Market Place.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said it was hoped the retail growth would create additional opportunities for Obion County in the future.

Photos of the new business sites have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.