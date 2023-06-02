June 2, 2023
Union City Update on New Hotel, New Tenants at County Market Place

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next week for Union City’s newest hotel. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Construction work for TJ Maxx and Five Below is ongoing at the County Market Place in Union City. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

The opening of a new hotel, and work on two new retail stores, means economic growth and new jobs for Union City.

Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News about the status of a new lodging facility on West Reelfoot Avenue.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Frilling said additional shopping opportunities are not far away, with new tenants coming to the County Market Place.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Frilling said it was hoped the retail growth would create additional opportunities for Obion County in the future.

