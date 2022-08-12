Union City Varsity, Middle School and Band to Participate in Covington Football Jamboree

Union City varsity and middle school football will play at Covington Friday night, in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree.

Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Middle School will face Crestview for two quarters of action at 6:00.

The high school JV/freshman teams will battle during a pair of quarters at 6:45, with the two varsity teams closing out the jamboree at 7:30.

Both high school bands will also perform, with Union City at 6:30 and Covington at 7:15.

Admission is $8 per person on GoFan.com, and $10 at the gate.

Union City will host the jamboree with the same format next season.