The Union City Lady Tornadoes volleyball team has earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City’s 3-1 win over Trenton Tuesday night in the District 13-A tournament, now puts them in both the District 13A and Region 7A Tournament championship games.

On Monday night at 6:00 in Union City, the Lady Tornadoes will face Halls for the district title, after the Lady Tigers beat Westview 3-1 in the semi-final round.

Monday night’s district champion will host the Region 7A championship on October 15th.

Both Union City and Halls are assured a state bid, due to Memphis schools not fielding teams because of COVID-19.

The state tournament trip on October 20th thru the 22nd in Murfreesboro, will be the second in the nine-year history of the Union City volleyball program.