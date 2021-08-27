Union City Volleyball Posts 3-0 Win Over Trenton Peabody

The Union City Lady Tornadoes continue to trend in a positive direction, building off a solid showing at Triple-A Henry County Tuesday night.

Thursday’s league triumph over Trenton Peabody improved Union City’s District 13A mark to 3-1, and was highlighted by a Game 2 rally that saw the Twisters storm back from an 18-11 deficit to eventually win 26-24.

Head coach Jessica Graham was both pleased and proud.

“We did exactly what I’d hoped we’d do and what we needed to do after showing some good signs at Henry County,” she said. “Tonight, they proved to themselves that they could dig themselves out of a hole and fight back.

“Anna Cheatham had a fantastic game and has proven to be a game-changer while being able to see the court and make plays happen. Sara Ullrich and Raegan Taylor made some big plays as well, turning the games around. These eight (varsity) girls are really coming together.”

Taylor did a little bit of everything for UC, finishing with seven assists, five digs, five aces, and five saves.

Cheatham notched 10 kills and Emma Powell finished with seven assists and four saves. Kaigan Davis added six kills and three digs.

Union City will play at Westview on Monday before hosting South Fulton next Thursday.