The Union City High School volleyball team will play their first match in the state tournament today.

The (15-5) Lady Tornadoes will take on last year’s Class-A state runner-up, Watertown, who has a (33-6) record.

The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Purple Tigers match will start at noon.

The winner of this match will play at 9:30 on Wednesday morning, with the loser playing Wednesday at 2:30.

Also in Class-A today, (23-7) Halls will face (21-4) Sale Creek at 2:30.

The double elimination state tournament is being held at Stewart’s Creek High School in Smyrna.