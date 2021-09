Anna Cheatham served up 13 of the Lady Tornadoes’ 28 aces, Emma Powell had eight assists, and Kaigan Davis smashed seven kills as Union City improved to 4-2 in district play and 4-3 overall.

Raegan Taylor had five assists, four aces and two digs, while Bayleigh Long had three kills, three digs and two service aces.

Annie Wade finished with five kills and four aces.

Union City next plays at Ripley Tuesday.