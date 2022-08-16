Union City Volleyball Wins Season Opener

Match No. 1 of the 2022 volleyball season was a convincing victory for Union City.

The Lady Tornadoes swept visiting West Carroll 3-0 Monday night, winning 25-10, 25-19 and 25-10.

Sadie Crawford had a team-high 11 kills, with Addison Carr accounting for 10. Emma Powell registered eight kills, and Debrionna Jones was good for seven blocks. Carr served up five consecutive aces to close out the match for Union City.

The Twisters also took the jayvee match, winning 25-9 and 25-13.

Rosa Lopez shined early for Union City with 20 consecutive serves – six of which were aces. Brianna McBride had four kills, and Brittany Murphy finished with two.

Union City next plays at Gibson County on Tuesday.