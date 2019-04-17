By a 4-3 vote, Union City City Council members have voted to extend the use of traffic camera’s in the city.

During a brief meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Municipal Building, Council members Katie Keathley, Frank Tucker, Jim Douglas and Dianne Eskew voted “yes” to keep the camera enforcement.

Mayor Terry Hailey, along with Councilmen Randy Barnes and Jim Rippy voted to end the use of the camera system.

With the passage, Mayor Hailey said a new two-year contract with Red-Flex camera systems will begin starting on June 30th.