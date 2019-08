Union City School Board members expressed their appreciation of having a new Student Resource Officer in the system.

During Monday’s meeting, Director Wes Kennedy spoke about the newest school officer, and plans to seek assistance from the county government.

School Board Chairman Karl Ullrich also commented on having officer Orsborne on the school campus.

Officer Orsborne now joins officers Raphe Whaley, who works at the high school, and Stephanie Marshall, who works at the elementary school.