Union City High School will not play football on Week 1 after no opponent could be found.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said head football coach Nick Markle came up empty when trying to find a late opponent for this Friday night.

Coach Markle contacted 18 schools in an attempt to find a fill-in for Lake County, who canceled the Week 1 game when two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive results resulted in the entire Falcon team being quarantined.

Markle reportedly reached out to both public and private schools, and programs from larger and smaller classifications.

Markle said he was disappointed after making contact with everyone who either had a scheduled open date, or ended up with one because somebody canceled on them.

The first year Golden Tornadoes coach said he hated it for the team, because in these uncertain times, no one knows just how many games they will get the chance to play.

Union City will now try to get on the field for Week 2, when they are scheduled to play USJ.