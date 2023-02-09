Union City Will Re-Bid to Demolish Former Westover School

With the opening item of business at this week’s Union City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said only one bid was received to demolish the former Westover School building.

Ms. Dillon said findings with the contractor concerning asbestos removal, and proof of insurance, has resulted in the need for a new proposal.(AUDIO)

Following discussion, which included giving contractors more than 30 days to complete the project, Mayor Terry Hailey approved the tabling of the issue.