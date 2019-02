The Union City Golden Tornadoes claimed the District 13-A boys championship Monday night, beating Bradford 56-34 at UT-Martin.

The win gave Union City their 39th District Championship in school history, and eighth for coach Shane Sisco, in his 20 years as coach.

During the game, Tyler Walton also eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his high school career.

The Golden Tornadoes will now begin regional play on Friday.