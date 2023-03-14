Union City Wins in Opening Day Baseball, Softball and Tennis

There was Opening Day drama for both the Union City softball and baseball teams.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes rallied from a seven-run deficit, completing a thrilling comeback by scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh to beat Halls 9-8 Monday at Hawks-Eddlemon Field.

Kennedi Robinson launched a game-winning two-run home run with two outs to complete Union City’s stunning rally.

The Twister baseball squad also came up big late as Skylar Hall’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth lifted Union City to a 2-0 shutout of visiting Dresden at Elam Stadium.

Union City’s tennis teams made it a clean sweep of Day 1 of the spring sports season, besting Westview 7-0 in girls’ play and 5-2 on the boys’ side.

SOFTBALL

UC 9, Halls 8

Down to their last out, the Lady Tornadoes mounted their improbable comeback.

Marlee Theobald’s RBI single cut Union City’s deficit to 8-5 before Bayleigh Long poked a two-run double that closed the difference to 8-7.

Robinson then put an exclamation point on the rally with a homer to leftfield before being mobbed at the plate by her teammates.

Freshman Addison Carr went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to pace the Purple and Gold. Emmaline Qualls reached base twice and chased home a pair of tallies, while Long doubled, walked twice, scored twice and had two ribbies.

Robinson went 2-for-3 all totaled, reaching base three times with a pair of runs scored.

Another freshman, Whitley Jenkins, got credit for the pitching victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Alli Kate Frilling started and retired the side in order before exiting the game in the bottom of the frame with a knee injury.

Union City trailed 8-1, heading into the bottom of the fourth.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

UC 2, Dresden 0

Hall’s heroics made a winner out of Landon Hauhe, who dominated on the hill for Union City.

The senior right-hander twirled a dazzling one-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Hauhe threw 88 pitches, 56 of those for strikes. He faced the 21-batter minimum in the contest, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 Dresden hitters.

His mound counterpart, Nick Turnbow, collected the Lions’ lone safety. Turnbow was erased on the bases when Cam Schlicht grounded into a double play.

Hall’s winning hit scored Barrett Cox and Kyler Southerland. Will Ragsdale’s double was the only extra-base hit of the contest.

The two teams will meet again today at Dresden, with first pitch set for 5 o’clock.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

UC 7, Westview 0 (G)

UC 5, Westview 2 (B)

Neither the cold temperatures nor the Westview girls were a match for Union City.

The Lady Tornadoes surrendered just four games in 10 matches, with Shelby Bondurant, Molly Kizer, Davy Frankum, and Dani Frankum all rolling to 8-0 shutouts among the top four singles seeds.

Lexi Petty, Bertie Jenkins, and Allie Tucker were 6-0 winners for the Twister girls.

The UC boys got singles victories from Gavin Pledge, Bryce White, Lindon Brown, and Landon McAdams and a 6-4 doubles triumph by the team of Pledge and White to record their triumph.