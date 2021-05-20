Union City Wins Region 7A Softball Title; Host Sub-State Game on Friday

Anna Lynn Cheatham transformed herself from slugger to ace pitcher to help Union City bring home the regional softball championship.

Backed by stellar defense, Cheatham tossed a one-hitter and the Lady Tornadoes played small-ball for a pair of runs to win 2-0 at Halls, claiming the Region 7A Tournament title on Wednesday.

Union City’s fifth straight victory, and 20th of the season, secured home-field rights for Friday’s sectional game against Memphis Middle College.

The winner moves on to the Spring Fling and the Class 1A state tournament that begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

Game time for Friday’s contest at Eddlemon-Hawks Field will be at 5:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 4:40.