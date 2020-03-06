The Union City Golden Tornadoes are the Region 7A champions, thanks to a buzzer beater shot last night at Gibson County High School.

Nick Sanders stick-back basket as time expired gave Union City a 36-35 upset win over second ranked Madison Academic.

The win improved Union City to (23-10) on the season, and one game away from a trip to the TSSAA State Tournament.

The win at Gibson County High School also gave coach Shane Sisco his 500th victory at Union City, and set up a Class-A Sectional game at home on Monday night against Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.