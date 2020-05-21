A Union City woman was taken into custody after acting erratically in front of police officers.

Reports said officers were called to 2810 Lynn Street apartments, where 29 year old Melissa Wallace was not making sense while talking.

While at the scene, police reports said Ms. Wallace began digging around in the grass looking for her son.

Reports said she told officers she could smell the child, and someone told her he was in the grass.

Ms. Wallace told officers she had been drinking and smoking marijuana throughout the day.

She refused medical assistance and was placed under arrest due to being a danger to herself.