Union City Woman Arrested After Argument, Shot Fired

A Union City woman was taken into custody after police were dispatched to a fight, which included gun shots.

Union City police reports said officers arrived on the parking lot of Parkview Manor, on Sunswept Drive, where 35 year old Brandi Pack was having an argument with another female.

Reports said multiple witnesses stated Ms. Pack had shot the gun, then placed it inside a vehicle.

A search of the vehicle located the Ruger 38 caliber pistol inside of a dog food bag, with one spent casing inside of the gun.

Police reports said Ms. Pack was not compliant with the officers commands, and was very loud and causing a public disturbance.

She was arrested on disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment charges through General Sessions Court, along with discharging a firearm in the city limits through Union City Municipal Court.