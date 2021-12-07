Union City Woman Arrested After Cutting Man With Scissors

A Union City woman was arrested following a domestic incident that resulted in an individual receiving a severe cut.

Union City police were called to 515 South First Street, where a complaint was received regarding an argument and male subject bleeding.

At the scene, officers spoke with 43 year old Erica Ware, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and alcohol.

Ms. Ware admitted to an altercation with 53 year old Lionell Sellers, of North Morgan Street.

During the incident, reports said Sellers was cut by Ms. Ware with a pair of scissors, causing a severe cut laceration to his hand.

Sellers was later located and transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital, with Ms. Ware placed under arrest for aggravated assault.

The police report said Ms. Ware became uncooperative and aggressive to police, and also at the Obion County Jail.