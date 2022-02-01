Union City Woman Arrested After Police Call to County Market Place

A Union City woman was arrested on multiple charges following a call to County Market Place, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate an intoxicated woman in the shopping area.

At the scene, officers made contact with a white female, who was moving in an unbalanced manor, with slurred speech and a risk for her safety.

Reports said the woman gave her name as Mary Smith, which was later learned to be 20 year old Dorrie Blair Smith, of 260 West Jones Street.

An NCIC check revealed Ms. Smith had an active arrest order for failure to complete out of Obion County General Sessions Court.

She was placed under arrest for the court order, and additionally charged with public intoxication and criminal impersonation.