A Union City woman was arrested and charged after striking a man with her vehicle.

Union City police reports said officers received a call to the 600 block of Sherwood Drive, where 32 year old Heather Leigh Kincaid was attempting to run down 49 year old Larry Reed Higgins, also of Union City.

At the scene, officers discovered Higgins lying in the roadway, with a vehicle operated by Ms. Kincaid leaving the scene.

Police reports said Higgins had visible markings to his rib cage and head, and was airlifted to a Jackson hospital for his injuries.

Officers were able to arrest Ms. Kincaid, after she returned to the scene driving at a high rate of speed.

After failing a field sobriety test, she was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for a blood sample to determine alcohol and drug levels.

Ms. Kincaid was booked into the Obion County Jail on charges of vehicular assault, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.